Peruvian nuevo sol to Brunei dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Brunei dollars is currently 0,356 today, reflecting a -0.476% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -1.224% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Brunei dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,360 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,356 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.692% decrease in value.