Peruvian nuevo sol to Bahraini dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Bahraini dinars is currently 0,100 today, reflecting a 0.201% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.931% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Bahraini dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0,101 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,100 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.494% decrease in value.