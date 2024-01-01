Convert PEN to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Aruban florins

1 pen
0.47 awg

S/.1.000 PEN = ƒ0.4737 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:34
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Aruban Florin
1 PEN0,47372 AWG
5 PEN2,36860 AWG
10 PEN4,73720 AWG
20 PEN9,47440 AWG
50 PEN23,68600 AWG
100 PEN47,37200 AWG
250 PEN118,43000 AWG
500 PEN236,86000 AWG
1000 PEN473,72000 AWG
2000 PEN947,44000 AWG
5000 PEN2.368,60000 AWG
10000 PEN4.737,20000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AWG2,11095 PEN
5 AWG10,55475 PEN
10 AWG21,10950 PEN
20 AWG42,21900 PEN
50 AWG105,54750 PEN
100 AWG211,09500 PEN
250 AWG527,73750 PEN
500 AWG1.055,47500 PEN
1000 AWG2.110,95000 PEN
2000 AWG4.221,90000 PEN
5000 AWG10.554,75000 PEN
10000 AWG21.109,50000 PEN