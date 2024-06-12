Peruvian nuevo sol to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Angolan kwanzas is currently 228,695 today, reflecting a 0.375% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.982% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 231,285 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 226,488 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -1.128% decrease in value.