Panamanian balboa to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to CFP francs is currently 110,084 today, reflecting a -0.478% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.111% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 110,904 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 109,794 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.411% increase in value.