Panamanian balboa to Uzbekistan soms Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Panamanian balboa to Uzbekistan soms history summary. This is the Panamanian balboa (PAB) to Uzbekistan soms (UZS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of PAB and UZS historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Loading
Panamanian balboa to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Uzbekistan soms is currently 12.620,600 today, reflecting a -0.045% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.327% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 12.671,200 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 12.615,500 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.113% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Panamanian balboas to Uzbekistan soms
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.