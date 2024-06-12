Panamanian balboa to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Uzbekistan soms is currently 12.620,600 today, reflecting a -0.045% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.327% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 12.671,200 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 12.615,500 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.113% decrease in value.