Panamanian balboa to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Tongan paʻangas is currently 2,307 today, reflecting a -0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.115% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 2,367 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 2,304 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.898% decrease in value.