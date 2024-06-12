Panamanian balboa to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Tunisian dinars is currently 3,117 today, reflecting a -0.466% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.244% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 3,138 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 3,104 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.341% increase in value.