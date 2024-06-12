Panamanian balboa to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Tajikistani somonis is currently 10,886 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 10,886 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 10,814 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a -0.660% decrease in value.