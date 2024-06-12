Panamanian balboa to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Surinamese dollars is currently 31,972 today, reflecting a 0.305% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.204% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 32,037 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 31,794 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -0.654% decrease in value.