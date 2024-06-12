Panamanian balboa to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Swedish kronor is currently 10,316 today, reflecting a -1.857% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -1.035% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 10,582 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 10,296 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.199% decrease in value.