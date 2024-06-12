Panamanian balboa to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Seychellois rupees is currently 14,073 today, reflecting a 4.339% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 2.297% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 14,591 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 13,375 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 7.852% increase in value.