Panamanian balboa to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 8,264 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 8,393 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 8,241 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 1.469% increase in value.