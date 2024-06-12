Panamanian balboa to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Rwandan francs is currently 1.306,780 today, reflecting a -0.321% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.305% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 1.310,990 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1.301,020 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.399% increase in value.