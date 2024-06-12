Panamanian balboa to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Russian rubles is currently 89,022 today, reflecting a -0.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.036% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 89,351 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 88,483 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.496% increase in value.