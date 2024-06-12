Panamanian balboa to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Serbian dinars is currently 107,915 today, reflecting a -1.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.121% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 109,181 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 107,435 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.616% increase in value.