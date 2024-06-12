Panamanian balboa to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Mozambican meticals is currently 63,663 today, reflecting a -0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 63,695 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 63,607 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.092% decrease in value.