Panamanian balboa to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 39,277 today, reflecting a -0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.131% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 39,519 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 39,204 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.782% increase in value.