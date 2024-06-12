Panamanian balboa to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Macanese patacas is currently 8,043 today, reflecting a -0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.035% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 8,048 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 8,043 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.031% decrease in value.