Panamanian balboa to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Moldovan leus is currently 17,630 today, reflecting a -0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.139% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 17,815 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 17,556 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.955% decrease in value.