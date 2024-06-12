Panamanian balboa to Lesotho lotis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Lesotho lotis is currently 18,348 today, reflecting a -1.610% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -3.211% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 18,987 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 18,348 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.828% decrease in value.