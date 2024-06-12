Panamanian balboa to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 302,875 today, reflecting a -0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.260% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 303,560 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 302,090 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.120% decrease in value.