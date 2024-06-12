Panamanian balboa to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to South Korean wons is currently 1.365,480 today, reflecting a -1.106% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.413% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 1.380,750 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1.363,570 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.769% increase in value.