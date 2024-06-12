Panamanian balboa to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Comorian francs is currently 453,625 today, reflecting a -1.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.169% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 458,818 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 451,419 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.627% increase in value.