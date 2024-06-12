Panamanian balboa to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Japanese yen is currently 155,785 today, reflecting a -0.979% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.275% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 157,365 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 155,355 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.771% increase in value.