Panamanian balboa to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Jamaican dollars is currently 155,460 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 155,908 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 155,420 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.313% decrease in value.