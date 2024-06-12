Panamanian balboa to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Israeli new sheqels is currently 3,689 today, reflecting a -0.311% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.809% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 3,764 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 3,689 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.833% decrease in value.