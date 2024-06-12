Panamanian balboa to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Haitian gourdes is currently 132,325 today, reflecting a -0.155% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.049% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 132,550 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 131,950 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.455% increase in value.