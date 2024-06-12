Panamanian balboa to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Guyanaese dollars is currently 208,300 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.263% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 209,250 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 208,300 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.192% increase in value.