Panamanian balboa to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Euros is currently 0,922 today, reflecting a -1.125% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.203% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0,933 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,918 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.628% increase in value.