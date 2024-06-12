Panamanian balboa to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Algerian dinars is currently 134,401 today, reflecting a -0.227% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.103% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 134,882 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 134,187 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.221% increase in value.