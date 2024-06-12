Panamanian balboa to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Colombian pesos is currently 4.037,450 today, reflecting a 2.175% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 2.758% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 4.037,450 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 3.926,080 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.754% increase in value.