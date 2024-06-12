Panamanian balboa to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Chilean pesos is currently 916,275 today, reflecting a -0.796% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 1.179% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 925,375 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 905,600 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.339% decrease in value.