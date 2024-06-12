Panamanian balboa to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Swiss francs is currently 0,891 today, reflecting a -0.856% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.358% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0,899 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,889 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.663% increase in value.