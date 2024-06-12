Panamanian balboa to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Brazilian reais is currently 5,409 today, reflecting a 1.157% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 2.223% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 5,411 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 5,244 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 1.230% increase in value.