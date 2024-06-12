Panamanian balboa to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 6,907 today, reflecting a -0.207% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.051% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 6,932 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 6,885 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.545% increase in value.