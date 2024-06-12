Panamanian balboa to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 1,803 today, reflecting a -1.140% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.189% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 1,824 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1,795 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.624% increase in value.