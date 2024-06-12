Panamanian balboa to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Armenian drams is currently 388,000 today, reflecting a 0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.038% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 389,682 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 387,433 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.447% decrease in value.