Panamanian balboa to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Albanian leks is currently 92,614 today, reflecting a -0.985% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.244% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 93,590 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 92,133 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.602% increase in value.