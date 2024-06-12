Omani rial to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Zambian kwacha is currently 68,727 today, reflecting a -0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.714% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 68,977 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 68,240 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.316% decrease in value.