Omani rial to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to CFP francs is currently 285,817 today, reflecting a -0.592% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.079% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 288,066 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 285,176 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.411% increase in value.