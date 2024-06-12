Omani rial to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to New Taiwan dollars is currently 84,058 today, reflecting a -0.069% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.060% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 84,157 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 83,737 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.490% increase in value.