Omani rial to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Surinamese dollars is currently 82,779 today, reflecting a -0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a -0.330% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 83,213 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 82,581 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -0.653% decrease in value.