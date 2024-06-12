Omani rial to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Romanian leus is currently 11,936 today, reflecting a -0.997% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.466% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 12,057 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 11,860 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.628% increase in value.