Omani rial to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 19.536,600 today, reflecting a -0.088% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a -0.095% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 19.573,500 on 09-06-2024 and a low of 19.535,000 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a -0.127% decrease in value.