Omani rial to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Polish zloty is currently 10,415 today, reflecting a -0.991% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 1.527% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 10,520 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 10,190 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.968% decrease in value.