Omani rial to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 9,971 today, reflecting a 0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.079% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 9,980 on 09-06-2024 and a low of 9,902 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.575% increase in value.