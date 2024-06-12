Omani rial to Panamanian balboas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Panamanian balboas is currently 2,597 today, reflecting a -0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.003% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Panamanian balboas has fluctuated between a high of 2,601 on 09-06-2024 and a low of 2,597 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a -0.127% decrease in value.