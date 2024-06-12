Omani rial to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Norwegian kroner is currently 27,281 today, reflecting a -2.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a -0.582% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 27,929 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 27,281 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.289% decrease in value.