Mexican peso to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Turkish liras is currently 1,744 today, reflecting a -0.957% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -5.119% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 1,852 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1,743 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.981% decrease in value.